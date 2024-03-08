Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company.

AEMD stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

