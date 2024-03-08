Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618,651 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $27,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

