AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 387.93 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 386 ($4.90), with a volume of 69958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.50 ($4.78).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a €0.27 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

The company has a market cap of £9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 348.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 352.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

