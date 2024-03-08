Air New Zealand Limited (AIZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 20th

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.67.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
