Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $135.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.83 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.