Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

TSE:AGI opened at C$18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$13.56 and a 52-week high of C$20.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

