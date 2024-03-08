Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

