Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,897,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,985,000 after acquiring an additional 384,843 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,837,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,982,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

