Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,897,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,843 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Alphabet worth $2,472,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,837,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,982,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,657,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,162,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,164,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.