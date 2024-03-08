Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 219,168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.6% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $398,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

