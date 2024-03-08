Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after buying an additional 222,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,955 shares of company stock worth $1,133,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $17.90 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

