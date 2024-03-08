Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,069 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 193.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,819 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.55.

NICE opened at $238.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

