Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,687 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Stock Up 3.6 %

PRLB stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $972.22 million, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Further Reading

