Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 618 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

