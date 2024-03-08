Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,341 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

