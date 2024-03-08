Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 666,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth about $2,376,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 2,197.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $0.70 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MVST

Microvast Profile

(Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.