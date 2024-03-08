Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

