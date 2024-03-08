Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,214 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,928 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 15.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $17.90 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,955 shares of company stock worth $1,133,474. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.