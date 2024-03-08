Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after buying an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,077 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 236.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

