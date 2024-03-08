Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 223.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,486,000 after buying an additional 94,605 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,915,000 after buying an additional 155,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

