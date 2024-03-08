Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 2.2 %

NTES stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.