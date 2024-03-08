Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 327,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 119.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

LZB stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

