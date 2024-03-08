Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $943,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 192,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of 3D Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,930 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $4.85 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

