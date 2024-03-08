Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $428,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $137,611.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,409. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

