Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.