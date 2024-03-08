Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,337 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $35.06 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -701.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

