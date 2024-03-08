Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $67.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.06.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $144,338.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,862,684.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $144,338.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,862,684.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,352 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

