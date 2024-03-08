Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 29,065 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 24.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $35,082.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 582,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,917.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $35,082.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 582,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,917.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,736 shares of company stock worth $160,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRGV opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $254.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.56. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRGV shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Energy Vault Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

