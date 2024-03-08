Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 62,056 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,056 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 760,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Gevo by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 155,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $30,722.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

