Alterity Therapeutics’ (ATHE) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Alterity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

