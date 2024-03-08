Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

