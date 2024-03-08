Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.490 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $15.12 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

