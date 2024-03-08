Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.490 EPS.
Amer Sports Stock Performance
Shares of AS opened at $15.12 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.23.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
