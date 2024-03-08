Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE AMRC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

