American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

