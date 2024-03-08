American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $83.67 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

