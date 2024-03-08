American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 5,296.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $89,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 220,462 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.