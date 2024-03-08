American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 14.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AXP opened at $223.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $161.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $224.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

