American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

AHR opened at $13.80 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

