American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on AHR
American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.4 %
Insider Activity
In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.