Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $106,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $89.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

