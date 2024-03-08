Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $274.17. 486,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.68. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.