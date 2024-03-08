Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.63

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 298392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

