AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,985.25 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 643 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,985.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of AXR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Report on AMREP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMREP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMREP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.