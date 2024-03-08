Analysts Issue Forecasts for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

NYSE:FL opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 416.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,154 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 386.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 42.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 636,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

