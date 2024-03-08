Analysts Offer Predictions for Akero Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.50). The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.63) per share.

AKRO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

AKRO opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of -0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,844 shares of company stock worth $3,546,309 over the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

