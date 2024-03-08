Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) PT at C$11.87

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

LUN opened at C$11.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.11. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8730675 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.