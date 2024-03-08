Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $105.40

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $91.51 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

