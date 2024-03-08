Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $101.38

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.