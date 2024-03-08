Analyzing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 16.70% 8.76% 0.77% Danske Bank A/S 40.54% 12.53% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Peoples Financial Services and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Danske Bank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $163.98 million 1.75 $27.38 million $3.82 10.65 Danske Bank A/S $7.61 billion 3.36 $3.09 billion $1.78 8.33

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment services; investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit-sharing plans. Further, it provides wealth management products and services comprising investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

