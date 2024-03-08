Analyzing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Pluri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $262.36 million 8.37 -$204.62 million ($3.61) -10.52 Pluri $290,000.00 137.58 -$28.32 million ($0.58) -1.66

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Pluri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pluri has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Pluri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -78.44% -32.16% -26.09% Pluri -6,708.40% -177.94% -49.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Pluri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Pluri.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Pluri on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

