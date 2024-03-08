Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.64.

Shares of AND opened at C$42.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.76 and a 12 month high of C$53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.06. The firm has a market cap of C$848.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$211,477.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,565. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

